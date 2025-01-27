Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 27 (ANI): Fans of Prabhas are in for a treat as the first look of the actor's awaited film Kannappa is set to be unveiled on February 3.

The makers, on Monday, announced the news on their X handle along with a sneak peek of the Baahubali star, who plays an extended cameo in the devotional drama.

The teaser poster shows Prabhas with an intense gaze, holding a Trishul.

Along with the teaser poster, the makers added a caption to the post that read, "Here's a glimpse of the Darling-Rebel Star 'Prabhas' in #Kannappa! Experience the beginning of an epic journey, and don't miss the full reveal on 3rd February. Stay tuned for more updates!"

Take a look

https://x.com/kannappamovie/status/1883753479958905210

Earlier this month, Akshay Kumar also shared his first look as Lord Shiva in the film.

The actor released a poster showing him performing the Shiva Thandavam while holding a trishul and damru.

Directed by Mukesh Kumar Singh, the film is scheduled for release on April 25, 2025, and marks Akshay Kumar's debut in Telugu cinema.

The movie Kannappa is a mythological fantasy based on the story of Kannappa, a devotee of Lord Shiva, and is set to capture the grandeur and devotion of ancient times.

Kannappa is being produced by Vishnu Manchu's AVA Entertainment and 24 Frames Factory. Along with Akshay Kumar and Prabhas, the film stars Vishnu Manchu in the lead role and features a star-studded cast including Mohan Babu, R. Sarathkumar, Madhoo, and Mukesh Rishi, Mohanlal, and Kajal Aggarwal. (ANI)

