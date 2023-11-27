Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 27 (ANI): Following the massive success of 'Kantara', the makers of the highly anticipated film 'Kantara Chapter 1' on Monday unveiled the first look poster and teaser starring Rishab Shetty.

Taking to Instagram, the film's production house Hombale Films, treated fans to a glimpse of Rishab Shetty's look.

They captioned the post, "Step into the land of the divine Presenting #KantaraChapter1 First Look & #Kantara1Teaser in 7 languages[?]."

The teaser video gave a glimpse of the captivating look of actor-director Rishab Shetty and his world in the film.

The clip concluded with seven different ragas of music representing each of the seven languages in which 'Kantara Chapter 1' will be released.

In the posters, Rishab is seen looking away from the camera, striking a pose in a dhoti and holding a trishul and axe in his hands.

It has now been revealed that Kantara 2 is officially titled 'Kantara Chapter 1'.

Rishab Shetty, who was the writer, actor, and director of the film, also received acclaim.

'Kantara' was released on September 30 and got a good response from the audience for its storyline and visuals.

Set in the fictional village of Dakshina Kannada, Kantara follows the character of Shetty, who is playing a Kambala champion who has a faceoff with an upright Forest Range officer. (ANI)

