American rapper Cardi B has confirmed that her new single 'Hot Shit' would include features from rappers Kanye West and Lil Durk. Taking to Instagram, the 29-year-old rapper shared the news by posting a cover picture of herself alongside the names of the trio- Cardi B herself, Kanye West and Lil Durk. The cover picture revealed Cardi B sprawled on a car's back seat, covered in gold attire and pointy silver high heels, reported Variety. The 'WAP' rapper sported a bob haircut, her peacock tattoo widely visible. Cardi B Goes Nude! Rapper Shares Picture On Social Media Ahead Of Launch Of ‘Hot Sh*t’ Featuring Lil Durk And Kanye West.

"Holy Shit featuring Lil Durk & Kanye West" captioned Cardi B with three fire emojis. During an interaction held by Cardi B fans on Twitter Spaces, the rapper confessed that her solo song "Hot Shit" had not been released "for almost three years" and was much older than her popular track WAP. Citing the reason for the delay, the rapper confessed that she was on the verge of 'trashing the song', because it did not accompany any music video. Cardi B Stuns in New Photo for Her Upcoming Single, “Hot Shit,” Releasing July 1. – Latest Tweet by Pop Crave.

"I think this record is actually older than 'WAP.' It is everyone's favorite." said Cardi B, as reported by Variety. Talking about the record, Cardi B confirmed that the song was longer than three minutes and revealed that 'the record is very masculine too.' The rapper also showered praises for both West and Durk, calling their verses of the song as excellent. "Hot Shit" comes in advance of Cardi's long-awaited second full-length album, which follows her 2018 debut 'Invasion of Privacy', reported Variety.

Check Out the Tweet Below:

Cardi B, Kanye West & Lil Durk are dropping a track FRIDAY‼️‼️ pic.twitter.com/kQrJTVPdvF — RapTV (@Rap) June 28, 2022

She, thereafter, has released a string of collaborations in the intervening years; with last year's blockbuster tag team with Megan Thee Stallion, 'WAP' and her most recent features, the drill track 'Shake It' (with Kay Flock, Dougie B and Bory300) and the 2021 duet with Lizzo, 'Rumors.' "Hot Shit" is slated to release on July 1 this year.

