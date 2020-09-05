Washington D.C. [USA], September 5 (ANI): Musician Kanye West has put in USD 6.76 million in his presidential campaign which includes millions of dollars to political operatives for helping him get on the ballot.

According to Variety, West launched the campaign back in July for elections in America and has to date qualified for the ballot in 10 states. Numerous links to Republican-aligned lawyers have raised concerns that the campaign by the musician is siphoning Black votes away from Democratic nominee Joe Biden.

Also Read | Pankaj Tripathi Birthday: From Masaan to Gunjan Saxena -The Kargil Girl – Films Where the Actor Won Our Hearts With His Warm Characters .

Judges in Arizona and Virginia, have removed his name from the ballot.

The campaign finance report of West was filed on Friday and it shows that it paid USD 1.28 million to the Atlas Strategy Group for 'ballot access services.'

Also Read | Michael Keaton Birthday: 10 Best Memes on Actor’s Turn as Batman to Remind Us That It’s the Best (See Pics).

As per Variety, the firm is run by Gregg Keller, a former executive director of the American Conservative Union and a longtime figure in Republican politics in Missouri.

West's campaign has spent USD 5.87 million so far, of which USD 2.7 million went to the company Millennial Strategies which is based in Long Island in New York which has been working on Democratic campaigns. The firm has been paid for ballot access services and polling. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)