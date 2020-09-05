Michael Keaton is BATMAN. Everyone else can go home. Calling Keaton the best Batman on screen might be a controversial opinion, but it has found its takers over the years. Tim Buron's movie has a cult following. Over time, there have been multiple iterations of the Dark Knight - Christian Bale, Ben Affleck and soon Robert Pattinson - but Keaton's version is iconic. The pop culture impact that his portrayal has is impressive. So, today, as Michael Keaton celebrates his 69th birthday, we are going to mull over the impact that he has had on the internet. And the best way to calculate that is through memes. The Flash Concept Art Drops at DC Fandome, Ezra Miller Gets A New Costume and Michael Keaton's Batman (See Pics).

Before we begin, let us celebrate the fact Keaton will be returning as Batman in an upcoming DCEU film. The actor will reprise the role in the upcoming movie, The Flash, featuring Ezra Miller in the titular role. The movie will follow the superhero blessed with superspeed travelling across different realities, one of which will still have Keaton's Batman. Ben Affleck is also reprising the role one last time. Ben Affleck to Return as Batman Along With Michael Keaton for Ezra Miller's Flash Movie - Read Details.

Well, without further ado, here are some 10 coolest memes on Michael Keaton's Batman.

Keaton's Smile in Tim's Batman Has Given Rise To A Lot Of Memes

And So Has This Weird Face That He Makes

Inappropriate. But Is It?

When You Are In DCEU And MCU, Both

Okay, Not A Meme, But The Truth

For The Last Time...

NO COMMENTS

Fine, 8 Batman Memes, 1 Joke And 1 Spiderman Meme Should Have Been The Title

Keatonman

EAT, Michael, EAT

So, those were some of our favourite memes featuring Micheal Keaton. He has a very memeable face. Can't wait for The Flash to get more material for memes and stuff. Happy birthday, Michael. You ARE Batman.

