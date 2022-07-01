Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 1 (ANI): Big names of Bollywood are currently having a gala time in London and their Instagram is proof! Kareena Kapoor, Gauri Khan, Alia Bhatt, Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, Sanjay and Maheep Kapoor, Twinkle Khanna - everyone is soaking up the London sun. Now, the latest to join the London gang is Karisma Kapoor.

Karisma, on Friday, shared a picture on Instagram featuring her younger sister Kareena and it looks like one happy reunion. Sharing the picture Karisma Kapoor wrote, "Reunited #sistersquad." In the picture, Karisma is seen wearing a blue outfit and a cap while Kareena looks fresh in a green outfit. Both sisters sported black sunnies.

Also Read | Stranger Things 4 Vol 2 Song Master of Puppets: From Artiste to Lyrics, Know More About Track Played By Eddie Munson During the Season Finale (Watch Video).

Earlier, Kareena also reunited with another Kapoor sister - Riddhima Kapoor Sahni. In a picture, shared by Riddhima, it looked like both sisters had a reunion with their aunt Reema Jain.

Kareena has been in London for quite some time now. Last week, she also attended a 'Rolling Stones' concert with her husband Saif Ali Khan and son Taimur.

Also Read | Bill Gates Has a Special Message for Mahesh Babu, Billionaire Follows the South Superstar on Social Media.

On the work front, Kareena will next be seen in 'Laal Singh Chadha' opposite Aamir Khan. The film is slated to release on August 11 and is all set to clash with Akshay Kumar's 'Raksha Bandhan'.

Apart from this, she recently wrapped up shooting her OTT debut project helmed by Sujoy Ghosh. The film is based on the Japanese novel 'The Devotion of Suspect X', which also stars Jaideep Ahlawat and Vijay Varma in the lead roles.

Karisma, on the other hand, announced her next project 'Brown' in April this year. She was last seen in a Zee5 web series 'Mentalhood'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)