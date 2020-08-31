Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 31 (ANI): Proving that she is a true blue pet lover, actor Kareena Kapoor Khan on Monday shared with fans a glimpse of her photo-shoot with pet dog - 'Leo.'

The 'Heroine' actor posted an adorable clip from the photoshoot on Instagram wherein she is seen posing along with her pet dog. In an all smiles clip shared by the 'Jab We Met' actor, Kareena looked chic as she sported a casual look as she donned black full sleeves T-shirt and matching track pants paired with sports shoes.

The actor looks gorgeous as she carries a less make-up look with a high ponytail. As the clip starts, the 'Udta Punjab' star is seen hugging Leo while she makes him sit on her lap in the red backdrop amid the photoshoot.

The 'Chup Chupke' star captioned the post as, " Shooting with my fav co-star Leo Di Caprio my Leo." Along with laughing with teary eyes and two red heart emojis.

The lovable video posted on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 3 lakh views within forty-nine minutes of being posted.

In awe of the puppy love, actor Anushka Sharma chimed into the comments section and left a Purple Heart emoticon.

Of late, the actor has been quite active on social media and has been updating fans on her activities by posting pictures and videos.

Earlier, Kareena Kapoor Khan treated her fans to adorable pictures of her little munchkin Taimur Ali Khan as he had some family time.

Meanwhile, Kapoor and husband Saif Ali Khan are all set to welcome their second child. The celebrity couple announced the good news on August 12.

The 'Tashan' co-actors who tied the knot in October 2012 are parents to a three-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan. (ANI)

