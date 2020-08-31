Nia Sharma is the proud owner of the winners' trophy of Khatron Ke Khiladi- Made In India. This season had its finale over the weekend of 29-30 August that was a total hit on the internet. As she emerged as the winner of this special season of Rohit Shetty's stunt based reality show, congratulatory messages poured in. Now, the TV actress also shared the glimpse of how she celebrated the win. Khatron Ke Khiladi Made In India Winner Nia Sharma Holds the Winning Trophy, Shares Her 'Super Champion' Moment With Rohit Shetty (View Pics).

She shared two Instagram boomerangs from her celebrations at home. The TV beauty was gifted a bunch of pink and silver balloons with words like 'Congratulations' and 'Khiladi' written on it. It also included a blown up golden trophy balloon that had 'Champion' written on it. She also showed glimpse of cakes, candles and the shimmering original trophy. Check out the post below.

Nia Sharma

Nia's look was casual yet fresh with black Nike tee paired with distressed denim shorts. Nia has always been very particular and modish about her fashion choices. But seeing her being her best and raw self is a treat to the sore eyes, isn't it? Stay tuned for more updates.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Aug 31, 2020 05:15 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).