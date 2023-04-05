Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 5 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, on Wednesday, shared a glimpse from her makeup room as she gears up for the Day 2 of the shooting of her upcoming film 'The Crew'.

Taking to Instagram, Kareena shared a picture on her stories which she captioned, "My Crew. Day 2 The Crew."

In the picture, the 'Heroine' actor could be seen sitting in front of the mirror with her as her hairstylist is blow-drying her hair while she clicks a selfie with a pout. A cup of tea and a script is kept in front of her."

In another story, she shared a picture of producer Rhea Kapoor who paid a visit on the sets of the film.

"Producer ji on set," she captioned the post.

'The Crew' also stars Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles.

The film is produced by the super-hit producer duo of 'Veere Di Wedding', Ektaa R Kapoor, and Rhea. Rajesh Krishnan has come on board to helm the project.

As per a statement, 'The Crew' is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. Three women, work and hustle to make it in life. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Apart from 'The Crew', she will be next seen in director Sujoy Ghosh's thriller which is based on the book 'The Devotion of Suspect X'. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. Apart from that, she also has director Hansal Mehta's next untitled film. (ANI)

