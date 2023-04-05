"As I am watching the show and discovering Viraj, there are many shades that I came across as a viewer. When I saw Viraj assassinating people on screen, he enjoyed the killings like they were breakfast for him. It was shocking and fascinating to watch as a viewer. The role I played was actually showing on screen, as I thought," he shared. Gashmeer is a well-known face of the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industries. He made his Hindi film debut with Muskurake Dekh Zara and also acted in TV shows such as Anjaan: Special Crimes Unit, Imlie, and participated in dance reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10.Is happy with the kind of roles he is getting? "Yes, I'm content with the roles I'm getting to play. If anyone gets to play a Godlike character, and that's fiction, they are well appreciated and get a huge fan following on social media by the audience. I feel there's nothing like dark or light shade in anyone's life." "Everybody plays a grey shade in their life. A chunk of the audience likes to see all white-shade characters, but I feel that an actor should play a grey shade because the grey light brings out the organic element in the character." Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal: Karan Kundrra's Veer to Kill Gashmeer Mahajani Aka Armaan's Love Interest for THIS Reason (Spoiler Alert).
The actor is now seen in the TV show, Ishq Mein Ghayal and is also doing a web series Tu Zakhm Hai 2. However, the actor has his preferences and he said that as an artist he finds more satisfaction in films and digital medium."I've always mentioned multiple times that the most satisfaction an artist gets is through films or the web compared to daily soaps. It is important to understand the kind of reality shows you're doing on TV. I did Jhalak Dikhla Jaa Season 10 only because I got a chance to showcase my talent. As an actor, even if I do a TV show, I tell the director upfront, 'Please don't tell me TV works in a certain manner, and there are certain processes,' because my performance between 'action' and 'cut' remains the same, regardless of the medium." "I work according to the character's needs. I won't approach the character differently depending on the medium. Whether it's TV, OTT or a 70 mm screen, I will justify my character and put my best foot forward," he concluded. Tu Zakhm Hai 2 streams on MX Player.
