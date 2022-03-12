New Delhi [India], March 12 (ANI): Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan penned a heartfelt birthday note for her sister Karisma Kapoor's son Kiaan, who turned a year older on Saturday.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Kareena shared a cute picture of Kiaan and her son Taimur Ali Khan enjoying pizza in bed together.

"May we always eat pizza in bed...nothing more funner than that big brother we love you so much our precious boy Kiaan Happy birthday darling heart @therealkarismakapoor #lolo Ka beta #birthday boy," Kareena captioned the post.

The picture garnered more than one lakh likes within an hour of being posted. Many fans and celebrity followers also showered love for the birthday boy in the comments section.

Karisma also commented, "May we always join them in eating that Pizza @kareenakapoorkhan."

For the unversed, Karisma married Delhi-based businessman Sanjay Kapur in 2003. However, they got divorced in 2016. Apart from Kiaan, the two also have a daughter named Samaira, who turned 17 on Friday. (ANI)

