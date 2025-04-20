Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 20 (ANI): As Easter is being celebrated worldwide, Bebo gave fans a glimpse into how her family marked the special day, which included some adorable handmade "Easter bunny hats."

The 'Jab We Met' actress took to her Instagram stories on Sunday to share pictures of the paper hats, which were made with slanting lines and had "AMMA" and "ABBA" written on them.

Along with the picture, Bebo added a caption that read, "We are also ready with our Easter bunny hats," along with a rainbow and a heart emoji.

Kareena also re-shared an adorable picture with her sister, actress Karisma Kapoor. In the picture, both Lolo and Bebo can be seen wearing their festive bunny caps.

Earlier in the day, several B-town celebs took to their social media to send warm wishes to their fans.

Among the many posts, one of the most adorable came from Ananya Panday. The actress shared a fun photo dump that included pictures of bunnies, her skincare routine, and even a cute childhood video. She captioned the post, "Some Easter goodness."

Veteran actor Anil Kapoor kept it simple and elegant. He took to his X account to post a picture of a decorated Easter egg on his official X (formerly Twitter) handle with the message, "Happy Easter."

Priyanka Chopra also joined in the celebration by posting a selfie with her daughter on Instagram. Her caption read, "Wishing you a Happy Easter."

She followed that with a sweet moment of her daughter enjoying an Easter egg hunt with her aunt, Danielle Jonas. "Thank you, Aunty D, Uncle Kevin, Alena, and Valentina, for a magical Easter egg hunt," she added.

Earlier, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also wished everyone a "blessed" and "joyous" Easter. On the occasion, he wished for joy and harmony all around.

"Wishing everyone a blessed and joyous Easter. This Easter is special because, world over, the Jubilee Year is being observed with immense fervour. May this sacred occasion inspire hope, renewal and compassion in every person. May there be joy and harmony all around," PM Modi posted on X.

Easter Sunday is a religious Christian holiday that is observed globally to celebrate the resurrection of Jesus Christ, and while holidays like Christmas have fixed dates, the date for Easter changes from year to year.

According to the Bible, it marks the third day after Jesus was crucified when he rose from the dead.

Around the world, Easter is celebrated in various ways, with many cultures incorporating their own traditions and customs into the holiday. Holy Week begins on Palm Sunday, the Sunday before Easter. It is a time when Catholics gather to remember and participate in the Passion of Jesus Christ. The Passion was the final period of Christ's life in Jerusalem.

It covers the span from when He arrived in Jerusalem to when He was crucified. Easter celebrates the resurrection of Jesus Christ, who rose on the third day after being crucified by the Romans, according to the Bible. (ANI)

