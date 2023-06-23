Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan, Saif Ali Khan is vacationing in London with her husband Saif Ali Khan and their kids. Kareena dropped a string of pictures in her Instagram stories on Friday from her visit to BBC Earth Experience, London. In the first picture, she could be seen taking a selfie with her hubby Saif. She captioned the picture, "My World." In another picture, Taimur looking at the screen can be seen, "Wow." she wrote. He faced his back at the camera. Monsoon Fashion: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Disha Patani & Others Teach You How to Get Party Ready in This Season.

Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Lastly, she treated her fans with a picture of the couple, in which she could be seen keeping her arms around Saif's shoulder. Kareena often posts pictures from her vacation diary, which garners likes and shares in large numbers from netizens. The star couple tied the knot on October 2012 in a private ceremony in Mumbai and was blessed with Taimur in 2016 and later in 2021 they became parents to Jeh.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena will be next seen in Rhea Kapoor's The Crew, which also stars Kriti Sanon, Diljit Dosanjh and Tabu. She also has Sujoy Ghosh's next thriller film which is based on the book The Devotion Of Suspect X. It also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat. 7 Times Kareena Kapoor Khan Showed You How to Wear Skirts Stylishly.

Saif, on the other hand, was recently seen in the pan-India film Adipurush alongside actors Prabhas and Kriti Sanon. The movie is an adaptation of the epic 'Ramayana'. He will be next seen in the film Devara alongside actors Jr NTR and Janhvi Kapoor.