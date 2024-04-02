Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], April 2 (ANI): Kareena Kapoor and Karisma Kapoor share a great friendly bond with Malaika Arora and Amrita Arora. Recently, they united for a fun night together.

Taking to their Instagram handle, Karisma and Malaika posted several pictures from the fun-filled girl gang's time out.

In the photos, Malaika, Kareena, Amrita, Karisma, and Mallika can be seen posing together while sitting on a couch.

Karisma looked stunning in a black top and loose grey pyjamas. Malaika opted for a leopard-print off-shoulder dress.

Amrita sported a blue T-shirt and pants. Kareena looked gorgeous in a blue and white kaftan dress.

Karisma captioned it, "The OG Crew". She referred to Kareena's latest film 'Crew'.

After their post, Saba Pataudi commented, "The REAL CREW"

Many fans also reacted to the pictures. One of them mentioned, "Wow Karishma sabse pyari lag rhi hai still I love both sisters Kareena is also"

Another wrote, "You people are definitely stars, shining at night"

Recently, Karisma, also showed her support for the Crew team. In her Story, she cheered, "This Crew Rocked @kareenakapoorkhan @tabutiful @kritisanon @diljitdosanjh @kapilsharma @rheakapoor @ektarkapoor #RajeshKrishnan Congrats to the entire team."

'Crew', a story of three women is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to some unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Helmed by Rajesh A Krishnan, 'Crew' features Kareena, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon as air "bada**" air hostesses. From stealing peanut boxes meant for flights to planning to earn a lot of money and raising the glam quotient, the trio has grabbed eyeballs. The film, made under Balaji Telefilms and Anil Kapoor Film & Communications Network banners, was released on March 29. (ANI)

