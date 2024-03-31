Crew featuring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, and Kriti Sanon demonstrates significant growth on its second day in theatres. With Kapil Sharma and Diljit Dosanjh also starring, the film's performance has been exceptional, earning Rs 10.28 crore on its first day and slightly increasing to Rs 10.87 crore on day two. The film has amassed a total domestic collection of Rs 21.15 crore in two days and is expected to surpass the Rs 25 crore milestone soon. Leading ladies Kareena, Kriti, and Tabu expressed excitement as their heist comedy grossed Rs 20.07 crore worldwide on its opening day, making it the highest ever for a female-led Hindi film. Crew was released in theatres on March 29. Crew Box Office Collection Day 1: Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon’s Film Earns Rs 20.07 Crore Worldwide!

Crew Box Office Collection Day 2

EXCELLENT HOLD… #Crew strengthens its position on Day 2 [Sat], after an impressive start on Day 1 [#GoodFriday holiday]… Urban centres are super-strong, while mass pockets are good / decent. Fri 10.28 cr, Sat 10.87 cr. Total: ₹ 21.15 cr. #India biz. #Boxoffice The 2-day… pic.twitter.com/riibt9FiMr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) March 31, 2024

