Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], February 7 (ANI): New bride Karishma Tanna, who recently tied the knot with businessman Varun Bangera, is now enjoying post-wedding rituals.

On Monday, Karishma took to Instagram and gave a sneak peek into her first "rasoi" ceremony.

She posted a video of her preparing a sweet dish at her home. At the end of the clip, we can see Varun feeding her the delicious dessert she had cooked.

"Pehli rasoi. Kuch meetha ho jaaye," Karishma captioned the post.

After seeing the video, several fans sent their best wishes to the couple. Some also asked Karishma the recipe of the dish she made.

"Wow, this looks delicious!! Recipe pls," a social media user commented.

Karishma and Varun's wedding was held in Mumbai on February 5. (ANI)

