S.S. Rajamouli's directorial featuring Telugu star Mahesh Babu has been in the news for some time now. The latest reports claim that the storyline for this much-hyped project is based on a jungle-set adventure. Rajamouli and Mahesh Babu have spoken about the upcoming project tentatively titled 'SSMB29', but kept any hint under wraps. An official announcement regarding the movie launch is underway. SSMB28: After Maharshi, Mahesh Babu-Pooja Hegde Team Up Once Again For Trivikram Srinivas’ Film; Shooting To Commence From April (View Pics).

As for now, Mahesh Babu will soon resume the shooting of his upcoming commercial drama 'Sarkaru Vaari Paata', which is helmed by Parasuram Petla. Keerthy Suresh and Mahesh will be seen together in this much-awaited movie. Mahesh Babu’s Film With Trivikram Srinivas To Be Launched Today! Fans Trend #SSMB28FirstClap On Twitter (View Pics And Video).

Mahesh has another movie, in which he is to be directed by 'Ala Vaikuntapuramloo' fame Trivikram Srinivas. Pooja Hegde is the female lead opposite Mahesh in this yet-to-be-titled movie. Only after Mahesh wraps up his current commitments, he will take up this huge movie under Rajamouli's direction, a source said.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Feb 07, 2022 05:45 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).