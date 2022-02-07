Smitten by the beauty of Mussoorie, Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar is leaving no chance to explore the hilly city while shooting for his upcoming film. On Monday, Akshay took to Instagram and shared an adorable video of him enjoying snowfall from the window of a moving vehicle. Akshay Kumar Congratulates Allu Arjun for Pushpa The Rise’s Success; The Latter Replies With a Heartfelt Message!

"What else is being in love?! We call Uttarakhand Devbhoomi for a reason. Have shot in the most exotic locations in the world but Mussoorie - lankho mile, koi bhi na tum sa mila," he captioned the post. Called the 'Queen of Hills', Mussoorie lies in the Himalayan foothills and is around 35 kilometres from the capital of Uttarakhand, Dehradun. Akshay Kumar Birthday: From Oh My God 2, Mission Cinderella, Ram Setu to Prithviraj, Every Upcoming Movie of the Bollywood Superstar.

Check Out The Video Below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar)

Akshay is currently in Mussoorie for the shoot of the Hindi remake of the Tamil film 'Ratsasan'. He will be seen sharing screen space with Rakul Preet Singh in the movie.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)