New Delhi [India], June 5 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan on Saturday wished his 'Dhamaka' director Ram Madhvani on social media, as the filmmaker turned a year older.

The 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' actor took to his Instagram handle and shared a screenshot of a video call conversation with his director and captioned it as, "Wishing my genius director @madhvaniram sir a Dhamaka-daar birthday."

The post from the 30 year-old-actor received more than 3 lakh likes within a couple of hours of being posted.

Kartik's 'Dhamaka' is being produced by Ronnie Screwvala's RSVP and helmed by Ram Madhvani (with co-Producer Amita Madhvani).

The filmmaker also expressed his gratitude in the comments section, saying, "Thank you so much Kartik for the wishes and the trust and faith."

The film will follow a news anchor reporting a hard-hitting incident of a bomb blast in real-time. Kartik's character will be subjected to circumstances grappling him between tough choices, abidance to his career, or awakening the humanist within.

Apart from 'Dhamaka', Kartik will also be seen in the short film 'Silvat' and 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'. Lately, he made headlines when reports speculated that the makers of 'Dostana 2' dropped him from the film. (ANI)

