New Delhi [India], March 29 (ANI): Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, who had recently tested positive for COVID-19, wished his fans on Holi with a hilarious post featuring Rajpal Yadav.

Be it his acting skills or his witty social media posts, the 'Love Aaj Kal' star leaves no stone unturned to entertain his fans and keep them hooked.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik wished his fans a Happy Holi with a hilarious post from the sets of his upcoming outing 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2'.

The snap features Kartik posing confusedly with Rajpal who is seen sporting the look of his iconic comic role from the first part of the movie 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa'. What brings a fun twist to the picture is Kartik who has tried the same hairstyle as Rajpal's character Chota Pandit.

"Chote Pandit aur Meri taraf se Happy Holi Pani se bachke rehna iss saal #Bhoolbhulaiyaa2," he wrote in the caption.

On a related note, Rajpal will be again seen entertaining the audience with his rib-tickling comic role in the sequel of 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa' in which Kartik will play the lead role alongside Kiara Advani.

The post on the photo-sharing platform garnered more than 7 lakh likes within a few hours of it being posted. Scores of fans chimed into the comments section and posted laughing emoticons with some wishing him a Happy Holi and fast recovery from the deadly disease.

On March 22, the 'Pati Patni Aur Woh' star informed his fans about testing positive for COVID-19. Kartik took to his Instagram handle and shared a graphic of mathematical 'plus' sign while revealing the news. He wrote, "Positive ho gaya. Dua karo," with folded hands emoticon.

Meanwhile, on the work front, besides his comic supernatural thriller 'Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2', Kartik will also be seen in his much-anticipated crime-thriller 'Dhamaka'. He also has Karan Johar's film 'Dostana 2' with Janhvi Kapoor in the pipeline. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)