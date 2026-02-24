New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Tuesday approved Minimum Support Prices (MSP) of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2026-27.

The MSP of Raw Jute (TD-3 grade) has been fixed at Rs 5,925 per quintal for 2026-27 season.

The government said this would ensure a return of 61.8 per cent over the all India weighted average cost of production.

The announced MSP of raw jute for Marketing season 2026-27 is in line with the principle of fixing MSP at a level of at least 1.5 times all India weighted average cost of production as announced by the Government in the Budget 2018-19.

The MSP of Raw Jute for Marketing season 2026-27 is an increase of Rs 275 per quintal over the previous Marketing season 2025-26.

Government has increased MSP of Raw jute from Rs 2400 per quintal in 2014-15 to Rs 5,925 per quintal in 2026-27, registering an increase of Rs 3,525 per quintal (2.5 times).

The MSP amount paid to Jute growing farmers during the period 2014-15 to 2025-26 was Rs 1342 Crore while during the period 2004-05 to 2013-14, amount paid was Rs 441 Crore.

The Jute Corporation of India (JCI) will continue as Central Government Nodal Agency to undertake Price Support Operations and the losses incurred, if any, in such operations, will be fully reimbursed by the Central Government.

The Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs today also approved three railway projects with a total cost of about Rs 9,072 crore.

These projects include Gondia - Jabalpur Doubling; Punarakh - Kiul 3rd and 4th line; and Gamharia - Chandil 3rd and 4th line.

The 3 (three) projects covering 8 Districts across the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, Bihar and Jharkhand will increase the existing network of Indian Railways by about 307 Kms.

The proposed multi-tracking project will enhance connectivity to approximately 5,407 villages, which are having a population of about 98 lakhs. (ANI)

