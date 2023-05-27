Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 27 (ANI): A soulful Kashmiri song titled 'Kya Karie Korimol' has taken the internet by storm. It's a heartwarming tribute to the bond that father and daughter share on a wedding day.

The song depicts a journey through the emotions of a bride on her wedding day.

The song released by Coke Studio India has garnered 1 million views, capturing the hearts of people not only in Kashmir but also across the globe.

The track beautifully encapsulates the profound love, protection, and compassion that envelops a father-daughter relationship, showcasing its unwavering strength as it evolves over time. The emotional journey of a bride and her father as they prepare for her wedding feast is artfully portrayed through poignant and melancholic lyrics.

The song features Alif, an acclaimed poet, singer, and songwriter, who previously won the prestigious IRAA Award for his single 'Like A Sufi.' Known for his deeply introspective lyrical compositions, Alif weaves colloquial references to society into his work, captivating listeners with his unique storytelling.

Playback singer and actor Aashima Mahajan added a soulful touch to the composition. Additionally, Noor Mohammad, a traditional Sufi music performer and songwriter hailing from Handwara in North Kashmir, brought his expertise and enriches the song with his contributions.

The collaboration of trio- Alif, Aashima Mahajan, and Noor Mohammad resulted in a harmonious blend of talent, skill, and heartfelt emotions, leaving listeners spellbound.

The enchanting melody resonates not only with Kashmiris but also with people worldwide who appreciate and cherish the beauty of Kashmiri culture.

Talking about the success of the song, Creative Producer Ankur Tewari expressed his delight, said "We are thrilled to witness the overwhelming response to 'Kyakariekorimol.' This song truly captures the essence of the father-daughter bond, and we are grateful to Alif, Aashima Mahajan, and Noor Mohammad for their exceptional artistry."

The song composed and written by Alif. Aman Moroney, ALIF, and Ashish Manchanda produced the song, ensuring its flawless execution.

Alif's mesmerizing vocals and acoustic guitars create an unforgettable musical experience, while the Wanwun Vocals by Zartasha Zainab, Shivani Matyal, Samhita Shiledar, Samiyah Nabi, and Rumuz-e-Bekhudi add depth and richness to the composition.

The 'Wanvun' couplets compiled by Rumuz Bekhudi and Alif, serve as a poignant addition to the song.

Not only that, Rumuz has also efficiently translated the whole song, as given in the video captions, making it accessible and palatable to non-kashmiri readers across the globe.

As the world continues to embrace the magical harmonies of "Kyakariekorimol," it becomes evident that this extraordinary father-daughter saga has struck a universal chord, uniting people through the power of music and love.

For enamoured listeners, "This song is a masterpiece that beautifully portrays the unbreakable bond between a father and daughter. It truly touches the soul and leaves an everlasting impact."(ANI)

