Entertainment News | Kate Middleton Giving Her Children Haircuts at Home in Quarantine

Washington D.C. [USA], May 28 (ANI): The Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton is a secret scissors whiz.

According to Page Six, the 38-year-old has reportedly been providing her children, 6-year-old George, and 5-year-old Charlotte, with at-home haircuts during the coronavirus pandemic.

A source told The Sun, "Kate would certainly trim George and Charlotte's hair as she is very competent and they are used to home haircuts. Carole Middleton taught both Kate and sister Pippa how to cook and cut children's hair. To them, it is no big deal."

The two tiny royals sound fairly low-maintenance. The source said that George's hair is easy, while Charlotte likes her hair off her face and so it's long enough for a mini ponytail, and they both have easy hair to cut.

According to the outlet, the children typically get the royal treatment from Middleton's regular stylist Richard Ward at their Kensington Palace home. Ward even left his professional kit with the family so that the mom of three can have the correct tools handy.

As for Middleton's hair, the children's nanny has reportedly been helping with those trims. (ANI)

