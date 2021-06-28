New Delhi [India], June 28 (ANI): Bollywood actor Katrina Kaif has finally found a male model for her beauty label, 'Kay By Katrina', and if you are thinking it's her rumoured beau Vicky Kaushal, then you are wrong!

Katrina had received a direct request from Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor, to cast him as the male model for her beauty brand.

This came after Katrina extended birthday wishes to Arjun on her Instagram Story, two days ago. Replying to her, Arjun who is known for his witty nature, wrote, "Thank u and as a gift I want u to launch a men's line of @kaybykatrina and make me the face of it..."

Quick to reply, Katrina wrote, "@kaybykatrina is for men also, so you can come and model for us right away."

On a related note, this is not the first time that fans got to see the fun bond the two actors share with each other. Earlier, Arjun hilariously trolled Katrina as mango season arrived while promising to eat mangoes with 'as much love as' her.

Katrina's 'Kay By Katrina' beauty label recently made headlines for introducing homosexual models to the brand promotions in order to celebrate Pride Month.

Meanwhile, speaking about the work front of both the actors; Arjun will be seen sharing screen space with Saif Ali Khan, Yami Gautam and Jacqueline Fernandez in 'Bhoot Police'.

On the other hand, Katrina has recently started the reading session for Sriram Raghavan's next untitled film co-starring South-Indian actor Vijay Sethupathi. She is expected to begin the shoot after she completes 'Tiger 3'.

In addition to this, Katrina will be next seen in the highly anticipated 'Sooryavanshi' and horror-comedy 'Phone Bhoot' co-starring Ishan Khatter and Siddhant Chaturvedi. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)