Katrina Kaif Radiates Grace and Elegance in Yellow Saree; Alia Bhatt Calls Her ‘Beautiful’ (View Pics)

Katrina paired it with golden bangles and earrings. She opted for minimal make-up and accentuated her look with a small round red bind.

Agency News ANI| Oct 29, 2023 05:00 PM IST
Katrina Kaif Radiates Grace and Elegance in Yellow Saree; Alia Bhatt Calls Her ‘Beautiful’ (View Pics)
Katrina Kaif (Photo Credits: Instagram)

Actor Katrina Kaif on Sunday treated fans to her graceful pictures in a yellow saree. Taking to Instagram, Katrina dropped a series of images of herself in a bright yellow silk saree from Raw Mango. She paired it with golden bangles and earrings. She opted for minimal make-up and accentuated her look with a small round red bind. Needless to say, Katrina looked as ethereal as ever.

She captioned the post using a yellow heart emoji. Katrina Kaif Wishes 'Best Devar' Sunny Kaushal On His Birthday; Actress Shares Their Quirky Pic On Insta (See Post).

See Katrina Kaif's Picture Here:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Katrina Kaif (@katrinakaif)

In no time, her fans and members from the film industry chimed in the comment section and showered praises on her. Actor Alia Bhatt wrote, "So beautiful Katy [?]." Actor Huma Qureshi commented, "Prettyyyyy."

Meanwhile, on the work front, Katrina is gearing up for the release of Tiger 3 with Salman Khan. The film, which is directed by Maneesh Sharma and also stars Emraan Hashmi, will hit the theatres this Diwali. She also has Merry Christmas in her pipeline. The film is helmed by Sriram Raghavan and also features Vijay Sethupathi. It is scheduled to be released on December 8. It will face a box office clash with Sidharth Malhotra's Yodha. Katrina Kaif, Vicky Kaushal and Sunny Kaushal Unite on a Video Call To Wish Isabelle Kaif on Her Birthday (View Pic).

Apart from this, Katrina will be seen in Farhan Akhtar's upcoming film Jee Le Zara along with Alia Bhatt and Priyanka Chopra. The film promises to be another tale of friendship following the lineage of Dil Chahta Hai and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. 

