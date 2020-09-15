Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 15 (ANI): Actor Katrina Kaif on Tuesday treated her fans to a stunning picture that featured a picturesque view of a beach.

The 'Jab Tak Hai Jaan' actor posted a picture on Instagram sporting a no make-up look, as she donned a white mesh top. The 'Namaste London' star looks gorgeous as he holds her wet luscious locks and strikes a candid pose. Katrina seems to be enjoying her swimming time, as is evident from the beautiful view of a beach in the backdrop.

Expressing her love for the beach, the 'Zero' actor captioned the refreshing picture with a water wave and blue heart emoji.

Celebrity followers including Arjun Kapoor and more than two lakh fans liked the radiant picture within the first twenty minutes of being posted.

In awe of the stunning picture, Preity Zinta commented, "Hottie, along with two red heart emojis," while many fans left fire and heart emojis. Lately, the 'Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya' actor has been on a photo-sharing spree and has been treating fans with some of her stunning pics. Earlier, Katrina channelled her weekend mood and shared her candid pictures as she posed on the roof. (ANI)

