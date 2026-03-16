PNN

New Delhi [India], March 16: The Faculty of Design at CEPT University is inviting applications to its PG programs for 2026.

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The Faculty of Design at CEPT offers a contemporary design education to address various streams of knowledge and production in an evolving and ever-expanding discipline of design. Our undergraduate program provides a rigorous yet flexible choice-based learning ecosystem, whilst our postgraduate programs offer highly specialised engagements with industry-oriented design domains.

Prof Saleem Bhatri, Dean, Faculty of Design, shares, "The Faculty of Design is pioneering a multidisciplinary choice-based design education in India whilst also addressing the country's evolving design competency landscape.

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Our PG Programs are designed to advance professional goals and frame career paths. They provide specialised design knowledge, technical skills, cutting-edge technological proficiencies, methodological competencies, and domain-specific expertise, transforming our graduates into industry-ready specialists."

Programs Offered

Master's in Computational Design and Fabrication (MCDF): The Master's in Computational Design and Fabrication (MCDF) program nurtures designers who can conceptualise form, explore materials, and adopt cutting-edge fabrication processes to develop contemporary design solutions. Rooted in computational design, this program extends across multiple domains -- from product design to built-environment, and operates at diverse scales, ranging from furniture to building envelope systems.

CEPT is uniquely positioned to offer this program, where students will be mentored by academics and practitioners from the fields of design, technology, and architecture. The University also recently signed an MoU with Chennai-based Tvasta Manufacturing Solutions Pvt. Ltd., a deep-tech startup that specialises in construction 3D printing. Through this collaboration, the University will establish an advanced additive manufacturing workshop on its campus, marking a meaningful contribution to India's pursuit of future-ready construction technologies.

Master's in Furniture Design (MFD): The Master's in Furniture Design program focuses on training professionals to actively engage with the rapidly growing furniture industry. The Indian furniture market has been positively impacted by increasing urbanization, a younger demographic, rising disposable incomes and the growth of the office and hospitality sectors amongst others.

The program considers various propositions and considerations in the furniture sector, from online markets to rental offerings, from the mass manufacturing ecosystems of large industries to the scaled productions of the micro, small and medium enterprises (MSME's), from the expanding role of the furniture designer as a professional to that of an entrepreneur.

Overall, this program will equip students with the essential technical skills, design abilities, and specialized domain knowledge, while focusing on developing a deep understanding of materials and manufacturing processes, techniques and technologies, prototyping, ergonomics, aesthetics, material connections, detailing, structuring systems, economics, characteristics (such as modular, flatpack, etc.), and typologies. The program encourages visits to industries, manufacturing units, trade fairs, and exhibitions.

For Admission Details, click: Admissions at FD

About CEPT University

CEPT University advances excellence in education, research, and practice to shape creative leaders capable of addressing real-world challenges across products, projects, places, and processes. The University brings together the disciplines of architecture, planning, technology, design, and management in an integrated learning ecosystem.

Its studio-centered teaching programs foster critical thinking, professional judgment, and ethical responsibility, preparing graduates to engage meaningfully with complex spatial, social, and environmental contexts. CEPT's research deepens understanding of human settlements and spatial systems, while its advisory projects translate knowledge into practice -- contributing to more livable, inclusive, and sustainable habitats. Through education, research, and advisory work, CEPT seeks to enrich the quality of life in India's cities and towns, while engaging with global discourses on human environments.

The University comprises six faculties: viz. the Faculty of Architecture, the Faculty of Design, the Faculty of Management, the Faculty of Planning, the Faculty of Technology, and the CEPT Foundation Program. In December 2023, CEPT University was recognized by the Government of India as a Centre of Excellence in Urban Planning and Design. This comes with an endowment of Rs. 250 Crore to be used towards the research and training on India specific knowledge in Urban Planning and Design over the next 25 years. CEPT is ranked NIRF 6th in the category of Architecture and Planning (NIRF 2025), only private University in Top 10 NIRF Rankings.

CEPT University was established by the CEPT University Act of 2005 enacted by the government of Gujarat. It was originally started in 1962 as the School of Architecture supported by the Ahmedabad Education Society. The Department of Scientific and Industrial Research (DSIR) of the Government of India recognizes the University as a Scientific and Industrial Research Organization (SIRO). CEPT University is recognized as a Center of Excellence by the Government of Gujarat. CEPT University has over 30 ongoing collaborations and exchange programs with top-ranked universities across the world.

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