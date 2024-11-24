New Delhi [India] November 24 (ANI): The Korean Cultural Centre India (KCCI) organised the Grand Finale of the All-India K-pop Contest 2024 at the Yashobhoomi International Exhibition and Convention Centre in the national capital.

The event celebrated Korean culture and music and drew in large audiences creating unforgettable experiences for K-pop enthusiasts across India.

Also Read | Ranbir Kapoor Announces Raj Kapoor Film Festival at IFFI 2024, Shares 'Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe' Was First Song He Played for Daughter Raha.

In the dance category, the eight-member group 'The Trend' from Arunachal Pradesh won the top prize with their powerful performance of "God's Menu" by Stray Kids.

Meanwhile, in the vocal category, Abhipriya Chakraborty from Kolkata emerged as the winner with her rendition of IU's "Love Wins All." Both winners will now travel to Korea to experience its vibrant culture firsthand.

Also Read | 'Who Is Kishore Kumar?' Ranbir Kapoor Reveals Alia Bhatt Didn't Know Who the Legend Was at IFFI Goa 2024; See How the Audience Reacted (Watch Video).

The competition also saw impressive performances from other participants. New Delhi's Outkasts bagged the first runner-up spot in the dance category, performing "O.O" by Nmixx.

Hyderabad-based Sejal Dubey secured second runner-up with a performance of Taemin's "Criminal." In the vocal category, Bem Khuvung from New Delhi took first runner-up for his rendition of "Still Love You" by Lee Hong Gi and Yoo Hwe Seung, while Nuu Anu from Kohima earned second runner-up with "You Are My Everything" by Gummy.

As the largest and only K-pop event of its kind in India, the contest received a large fan following since its announcement. This year marks the 14th edition of the event, which made history by opening up large-scale seating for the first time. Promotional posts related to the contest, totalling 190, have garnered nearly 7.9 million views, solidifying the event's position as India's premier K-pop celebration.

The finale featured 12 teams, selected through regional qualifiers and semifinals from a pool of 10,559 registrants across 11 cities in India, including Bengaluru, Kohima, Kolkata, Mumbai, Itanagar, Chennai, New Delhi, Hyderabad, Ahmedabad, Lucknow, and Bhopal. The performances of the finalists were judged by a panel of entertainment experts, including choreographer Park Bong-Young, a former member of One Million Dance Studio.

Ahead of the Grand Finale, a variety of Korean cultural events took place at the New Delhi Convention Centre on November 23. At 1:30 p.m., a Vegan Kimchi Performance by renowned chef Jang Yun Jeong was held, allowing 300 K-pop fans to participate and take home the kimchi they prepare. Following this, at 3 p.m., YouTuber Go Tae-kyung, famous for his "dancing pharmacist" persona, lead a K-pop Random Play Dance, igniting excitement among the audience.

Boy group LUN8, which debuted in June 2023, brought a special experience to Indian Hallyu fans, making them feel as though they are attending a live performance in Korea. With their intense stage presence, LUN8's performance has generated high anticipation among Indian fans.

In a press release shared by PRO of the Korean Cultural Centre India, Director of the Korean Cultural Centre in India, Hwang Il Yong, expressed his gratitude and said, "Thanks to the enthusiastic support from Indian fans, K-pop has gained tremendous love, leading us to this Grand Finale. We look forward to returning next year with an even more spectacular stage for our Indian fans."

In a special gesture for the passionate support from Indian fans, the Korean Cultural Centre also organised a giveaway event. Two lucky K-pop fans - Amisha Chettry and Elly M Swu, were selected through a lottery of pre-booked ticket reservation codes, and they won a round-trip flight tickets to Korea. Additionally, K-pop merchandise sourced from Korea were distributed to fans, creating unforgettable memories. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)