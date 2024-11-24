Ranbir Kapoor recently graced the IFFI 2024 in Goa to commemorate the 100th year of his grandfather, Raj Kapoor. During a conversation with acclaimed director Rahul Rawail, Ranbir announced that the Kapoor family will host a Raj Kapoor Film Festival from December 13 to 15, celebrating the legendary filmmaker’s immense legacy. Reflecting on the importance of preserving such legacies, Ranbir shared a personal story, recounting how Alia Bhatt once asked, “Who is Kishore Kumar?” to him. IFFI 2024: Ranbir Kapoor Makes Stylish Appearance at the Mumbai Airport As He Jets Off to Goa for the 55th Edition of the Film Festival (Watch Video).

"Who is Kishore Kumar?" Asked Alia Bhatt

At the 55th International Film Festival of India in Goa, Ranbir Kapoor shared an anecdote, saying, "There are so many people who have not seen his work. For instance, when I first met Alia, she asked me, 'Who is Kishore Kumar?' It’s just the circle of life—artists are forgotten, and newer artists emerge. It's important that we remember our roots." His comment prompted an amused audience member to exclaim, “Are you crazy?” followed by loud reactions from the crowd. IFFI 2024: Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala Attend Film Festival in Goa Ahead of Their Wedding (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor at IFFI 2024

About Kishore Kumar

Kishore Kumar, a legendary figure in Indian music, has left an indelible mark on the industry. His versatile voice and captivating performances have made him one of the most influential singers of all time. Kumar has contributed to a vast repertoire of songs in various Indian languages, collaborating with renowned music directors. His iconic tracks, including "Ye Raatein Ye Mausam," "Hum Toh Mohabbat Karega," and "Hello Hello Ji," continue to enthral audiences.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ranbir Kapoor was last seen in the blockbuster Animal alongside Anil Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna and Bobby Deol. His next big project is Ramayana, an epic drama directed by Nitesh Tiwari. The film will be released in two parts, slated for 2026 and 2027. In this highly anticipated adaptation, Ranbir will portray the role of Lord Ram.

