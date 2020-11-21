Los Angeles, Nov 21 (PTI) Actors Keala Settle and Emery Kelly have joined the cast of Disney Plus series "Big Shot".

Starring John Stamos in the lead, the comedy drama hails from "Big Little Lies" creator David E Kelley, who is also serving as an executive producer.

Stamos will star as a temperamental college basketball coach who gets fired from his job and must take a teaching and coaching job at an elite all-girls private high school.

Settle, best known starring in "The Greatest Showman", will play Christina Winters, Destiny's (Tiana Le) mother.

Kelly will portray Dylan, a high school student who plays basketball on the public court with the girls team coached by Marvyn (Stamos).

The show's cast also includes Jessalyn Gilsig, Yvette Nicole Brown, Richard Robichaux, Sophia Mitri Schloss, Nell Verlaque, Monique Green, Tisha Custodio and Cricket Wampler.

Bill D'Elia will direct the first episode and also serve as executive producer.

Brad Garrett pitched the original idea to Kelley. He will serve as writer and executive producer.

ABC Studios will produce.

