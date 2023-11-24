Actors Radhika Apte and Keerthy Suresh will be pitted against each other in the upcoming edgy revenge thriller Akka by Yash Raj Films. A source said: "Keerthy Suresh and Radhika Apte are considered two of the most gifted female actors in India today. They are incredibly natural artistes and hailed as sheer tour de force on screen having delivered incredible performances project after project!" "So, the fact that Keerthy and Radhika have been pitted against each other makes Akka one of the most intriguing streaming projects being made in the country currently!" "The project is being helmed by debutant writer and director Dharmaraj Shetty, a disruptive creative mind that has been recently found by Aditya Chopra. His vision for Akka grabbed Aditya's attention and the project was greenlit instantly with a brief from Adi to make Akka one of the biggest tentpole series that YRF Entertainment will ever make." Keerthy Suresh In Striped Black Pantsuit For Maamannan Promotions Has To Be the Gold Standard of Fashion! View Photos.

"Every detail of this project will be kept under wraps purposely by YRF to build intrigue around this series," the source added. YRF Entertainment's second series is Mandala Murders, a multi-season series billed as a gritty crime thriller. It stars Vaani Kapoor, Vaibhav Raj Gupta (of Gullak fame). Surveen Chawla (Decoupled) and Jameel Khan (Gullak) are in prominent roles. The series is currently in production.

"YRF Entertainment wants to produce fresh clutter-breaking projects that can contribute in shaping the content landscape of India. With each project, it is stamping its intent to tell incredible Indian stories to a global audience at a scale that no one has ever seen before." Success of The Railway Men, which has become a runaway hit and has also got unanimously positive reviews & word of mouth endorsement from audience, proves this," the source further said.

