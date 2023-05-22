Actress Keerthy Suresh knows how to shut down rumours! Recently, the actress shared a picture with a real estate businessman named Farhan Bin Liaquath and the news of their marriage broke out. Now, the Dasara actress took to her social media account to clarify that her marriage news is not true. She wrote, "Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to. Take a chill pill until then! PS : Not once got it right." Dasara: Keerthy Suresh Gifts Gold Coins of 10 Grams Each to 130 Unit Members - Reports.

Check Out the Tweet Here:

Hahaha!! Didn’t have to pull my dear friend, this time! I will reveal the actual mystery man whenever I have to 😉 Take a chill pill until then! PS : Not once got it right 😄 https://t.co/wimFf7hrtU — Keerthy Suresh (@KeerthyOfficial) May 22, 2023

