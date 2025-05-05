Kochi, May 5 (PTI) Renowned Kerala-based cinematographer Sameer Thahir was arrested on Monday in connection with a recent drug seizure case involving noted directors Khalid Rahman and Ashraf Hamsa, Excise officials said.

Thahir was arrested under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and later released on bail, they added.

On April 27, three individuals—including Rahman and Hamsa—were arrested with 1.63 grams of hybrid ganja from a flat in Kochi rented by Thahir. The arrests were made during a midnight raid following a tip-off.

A senior Excise official stated that Thahir was arrested because the crime occurred in a property rented under his name.

"We had earlier issued him a notice to appear for questioning. Following the interrogation, his arrest was recorded under the NDPS Act, and he was granted bail," the official told the media.

According to Thahir's statement, he was unaware that the directors were consuming drugs.

He said several film personalities frequented the apartment for movie-related discussions, and he did not know of any drug use.

"The flat was rented by Thahir. As per the NDPS Act, such an offence should not occur on premises under one's name. That is why action was taken against him," the officer explained.

The Excise department also said they had identified the individual who supplied the ganja to the directors and that an arrest would be made soon.

Rahman and Hamsa, known for several critically acclaimed Malayalam films, were granted station bail after the raid.

The incident comes just days after actor Shine Tom Chacko was arrested in a separate drug-related case following a hotel raid from which he attempted to flee.

Thahir is best known for his work as a cinematographer in acclaimed Malayalam films such as 'Bangalore Days' and 'Big B'.

