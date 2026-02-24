By Suchitra Mukherjee

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): Bharatiya Janata Party MP Nishikant Dubey launched a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi this Tuesday, alleging that the Congress party has become "compromised" under his leadership. Dubey further claimed that the Leader of the Opposition's current political trajectory is aimed at destroying the country.

Also Read | Keralam Meaning: Why Did Kerala Change Its Name?.

In an exclusive interview with ANI, Dubey, reacting to Congress leaders' statements regarding India-US trade agreement, said, "They (Congress) themselves are compromised... What is the source of income for the Gandhi family? These people travel daily... who pays for their travel expenses? If Sam Pitroda pays, then the foundation pays. If the foundation pays, then you are compromised"

"Sometimes there is a question about the Election Commission, the Army, democracy, Lok Sabha, and Agniveers. Have you ever seen any discussion about the Army in this country? But they discuss it every day... Before we came to power in 2014, the CAG reported that the Indian Army lacked ammunition for even four days. Did we raise this issue in Parliament? We used to discuss these issues with the prime minister when we met him personally. They want to destroy the country. The Congress Party is fighting its last battle," Dubey added.

Also Read | UAE School Calendar: Academic Calendar for Public and Private Schools for Next Three Years Released, Check Full Schedule Here.

On Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's allegations regarding the Epstein Files, BJP MP Nishikant Dubey sayid "The Department of Justice has released the complete details of who was involved in it, and there was not a single name of an Indian person in it.

The BJP MP further asserted that the Leader of the Opposition is making such provocative statements out of a "fear of being expelled from Parliament."

"Rahul Gandhi is frustrated due to the substantive motion that we have given. He is worried that he might be expelled from Parliament..that is why he is giving such kind of statements nowadays," said Dubey.

The Godda MP further alleged that for twenty-five years, until 1977, the post of Leader of the Opposition did not even exist. He pointed out that it was only when the BJP (Janata alliance) came to power that the decision was made to formally establish the position of Leader of the Opposition.

"... For twenty-five years, until 1977, there was no post of Leader of the Opposition. When the BJP came to power, we decided that there should be a Leader of the Opposition... There is no history of Congress. Rahul Gandhi has no information. Ask him whether there was a Leader of the Opposition from 1952 to 1977? The Leader of the Opposition was given by the BJP," said Dubey.

Earlier, the Leader of the Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, launched a direct attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, alleging that the PM is "compromised." The Congress MP further claimed that the Prime Minister was "trapped" and subsequently forced to sign the US-India trade deal.

Gandhi said, "Millions of Epstein files are held up in the US; there are videos and messages which have not been released. Hardeep Puri's name was released to threaten him. PM Modi must clear his relationship Anil Ambani?... Adani is not a small company; it is the BJP's financial structure. Adani faces criminal charges in the US. He cannot go to the US or Europe. The target of the case in the US is Modi, not Adani... These were the two reasons why Modi withdrew from Parliament. He left and called Trump, saying, 'Sir, I'm ready to do whatever you say', and he sold the country... Narendra Modi is compromised; he was trapped and forced to sign the US-India trade deal." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)