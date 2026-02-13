Nilambur (Kerala) [India], February 13 (ANI): Police have arrested Philip Mampad, a former police officer and social media influencer, in connection with the molestation of a 16-year-old girl.

The case was registered after the minor filed a complaint through Child Line. Acting on the information, the Nilambur Police promptly registered a First Information Report and launched an investigation.

During the probe, authorities collected crucial evidence from the accused's house.

The evidence confirmed that the girl had travelled together with Mampad.

The police took Mampad into custody from Nilambur yesterday. Officers stated that the arrest was carried out after the accused threatened to commit suicide.

The FIR has now been handed over to the Nilambur Station House Officer, Binu, for further proceedings.

The investigation team revealed that Mampad had the 16-year-old under his care for counselling.

He allegedly abused the trust placed in him and took the girl to Kanhangad in Kasaragod district. The alleged rape took place in a lodge room there.

The police investigation team is now focused on collecting additional evidence related to the incident and examining other aspects of the case. (ANI)

