Washington [USA], January 8 (ANI): Writer and producer Kevin Williamson has started the shooting of 'Scream 7.' After the first day wrap, the filmmaker praised the support of his crew and remembered late director Wes Craven.

Kevin is returning to the 'Scream' franchise as a director after a gap of almost 15 years from his last release Scream 4. He served as the writer and producer for the film.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the 'Scream 7' director shared a post after wrapping the filming for the day. He called it the 'best day' of his life and expressed gratitude to late director Wes Craven.

"I'm not supposed to post about Scream and I hope @spyglassmediagr and @paramountpics will forgive me but when you have one of the best days of your life it's really hard to keep it to yourself. What an extraordinary day I had working with an amazing and talented cast and crew. They brought their "A" game and had my back every step of the way. I'm so very grateful for this opportunity and to Wes Craven who was on my mind through it all. The profound impact he has had on my life and career is endless. What a day! I can't wait for tomorrow!"

'Scream 7' is set to arrive in theatres on February 27, 2026. Kevin was the screenwriter of the first instalment of this slasher film franchise which was released in 1996, as per the report of Deadline.

Actress Courteney Cox is also set to reprise her role as Gale Weathers from the original slasher film. Newcomer Isabel May will play Sidney's daughter. Actors Celeste O'Connor, Asa Germann, Mckenna Grace, Sam Rechner, and Anna Camp are also playing key roles in the film.

The project has been revamped following the departure of star Jenna Ortega, the firing of actor Melissa Barrera and the exit of director Christopher Landon last year.

Scream launched in 1996 with the late Wes Craven going on to direct three sequels known for skewering horror genre tropes.

In 2022, the fifth film re-invented the franchise under the direction of directing team Radio Silence, with Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette returning alongside a crew of new actors.

The makers followed it up with Scream 6, which in 2023 became the franchise's top-grossing movie.

Also aboard, following collaborations with the scribe on 2022's Scream reboot and Scream VI, are James Vanderbilt, William Sherak, and Paul Neinstein, who will produce for Project X Entertainment. (ANI)

