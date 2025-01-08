The 10th Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival (AIFF) 2025 will take place from January 15-19, 2025, in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar (formerly known as Aurangabad), Maharashtra. The film festival will feature at least 65 acclaimed films from around the world. Indian films like Rima Das’ Village Rockstars 2, Dadasaheb Phalke’s classic Kaliya Mardan, PK Atre’s classic Shyamchi Aai, Siddharth Kak's Raj Kapoor - The Showman of Indian Cinema and Shyam Benegal's Manthan will be showcased at AIFF 2025. These are apart from French restored classics and World Cinema titles, as well as new Indian feature films and short films. AIFF 2025 the film festival has been named after the Ajanta-Ellora Caves, listed as one of the UNESCO World Heritage Sites of India. AIFF 2025 will be attended by Indian and international artistes of repute for panel discussions and masterclasses.

AIFF 2025 Awards and Jury

Renowned filmmaker, screenwriter and playwright Padma Bhushan Sai Paranjpye will be honoured with the Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award for 2025-26. The Chashme Buddoor director will receive a Padmapani Memento, a letter of honour and a monetary reward of INR 2 lakh for her contribution to cinema. The Honorary Chairman of AIFF is Lagaan director Ashutosh Gowariker, who is on the Padmapani Award Selection Committee along with renowned Marathi film directors Sunil Sukthankar and Chandrakant Kulkarni. Veteran film critic Latika Padgaonkar is the Chairperson of the Committee. IFFI 2024: Ashutosh Gowariker Appointed as Chairperson of International Jury for Prestigious Film Festival.

The AIFF 2025 Jury Panel consists of acclaimed actress Seema Biswas, Chairperson, Jury, Ashish Shelar, Minister for Information Technology and Cultural Affairs, Maharashtra, and other jury members. The Best Indian Film at the 10th edition of AIFF will be awarded the Golden Kailas Award, which comes with a cash prize of INR 1 lakh. The other awards include Best Actor (Male), Best Actor (Female) and Best Screenplay, and the aforementioned Lifetime Achievement Award.

AIFF 2025 - Ultimate Cinematic Journey

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival (@aeiffest)

Siddharth Kak's 'Raj Kapoor' Ajanta-Ellora International Film Festival 2025

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ajanta Ellora International Film Festival (@aeiffest)

What to Look Forward to At AIFF 2025:

- Global Film Showcase: 65 acclaimed films from international and national filmmakers.

- Awards and Recognition: Golden Kailas Award of INR 1 lakh for Best Indian Film.

- Awards for Best Screenplay and Best Actor (Male and Female).

- Best Short Film prize of INR 25,000.

- Country in Focus: Finland

- Special Guests: National and international artistes, filmmakers and industry experts.

- Acclaimed filmmaker and Padma Bhushan Sai Paranjpye to be honoured with Padmapani Lifetime Achievement Award 2025-26 of INR 2 lakh.

The Times of India quotes Sunil Sukthankar, AIFF Director, as saying, "The AIFF aims to establish Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Marathwada as a cultural centre and production hub on the global stage. The AIFF will also present world-class films to cinema enthusiasts." Ankushrao Kadam, MGM University Chancellor and Chief Mentor of AIFF revealed that the 2025 film fest has been endorsed by the International Federation of Film Critics (FIPRESCI) India Chapter and the Federation of Film Societies of India (FFSI). Nandkishor Kagliwal, Organising Committee Chairman, said that the film festival will also “project contemporary Marathi cinema at the national and international levels". Neena Kulkarni Says, ‘Marathi Films Are Always Ahead of the Time’.

Organised by the Marathwada Art, Culture and Film Foundation, Nath Group, Mahatma Gandhi Mission (MGM), and Yashwantrao Chavan Centre, the five-day AIFF 2025 aims to establish Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and Marathwada as a cultural hub. Registrations for AIFF 2025 have begun through its website.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Jan 08, 2025 12:13 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).