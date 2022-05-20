Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 20 (ANI): After basking in the success of the 'KGF' franchise, the makers are now all set to come up with a new film titled 'Bagheera'.

On Friday, Hombale Films announced the commencement of the filming of its next Kannada action movie.

Also Read | Deepika Padukone’s Second Red Carpet Look at Cannes 2022 is RED HOT!.

Written by 'KGF' director Prashanth Neel and directed by Dr Suri, 'Bagheera' stars Srii Murali of 'Ugram' fame in the lead.

'Bagheera' is slated to be released next year. The movie will be extensively shot in Karnataka and Hyderabad, with major shoots happening on the outskirts of the Bengaluru and Mysore region. (ANI)

Also Read | Love, Death And Robots Season 3 Review: Netizens Gives Big Thumbs Up to Tim Miller, David Fincher's Netflix Show.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)