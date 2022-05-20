Season 3 of the Netflix show Love Death and Robots is out and Netizens Tim Miller and David Fincher directorial. The 9-episodes series is helmed by Tim Miller, Joshua Donen, David Fincher, and Jennifer Miller. Each episode was animated by different crews from a range of countries. Here's How Netizens Reacted.

Love Death and Robots Twitter Reaction

#1

I’ve had the chance to watch 4 of the new episodes of season 3 of Love, Death and Robots, and lemme tell you, it’s about to be absolute fire 🔥 #lovedeathandrobots — ᛊ ᚨ ᛗ 👨‍🍳 (@Since5am) May 19, 2022

#2

Love Death and Robots season 3 already won me over with the first episode — Read it Daddy 🇺🇦 (@Readitdaddy) May 20, 2022

#3

Half way through Love Death and Robots season 3 and it completely rules — biftechnoir 🇺🇸🇫🇮 (@kenmegalopsuxos) May 20, 2022

