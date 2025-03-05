Mumbai, Mar 5 (PTI) Filmmaker Neeraj Pandey says "Khakee: The Bengal Chapter" will push the drama, action, and moral dilemmas even further, making the stakes higher than before.

Streaming service Netflix on Wednesday unveiled the official trailer for the upcoming series, which is a follow-up to the 2022 show "Khakee: The Bihar Chapter".

Also Read | 'Namastey London' To Re-Release in Theatres: Akshay Kumar, Katrina Kaif-Starrer Blockbuster Film To Hit Big Screen on Holi on March 14.

Pandey, known for "Baby", "Aiyaary", "Special 26", "M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story" and "Sikandar Ka Muqaddar", serves as the creator on the crime drama series.

"The world of Khakee has always been about larger-than-life conflicts, high-stakes drama, and nuanced characters that redefine the lines between good and evil. With 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter', we take this intensity to a whole new level," Pandey said in a statement.

Also Read | 'Disney Wants Their Planet X': Vin Diesel Hints at Groot Spinoff Movie, Teases Makers' Ambitious Plans for Marvel Character.

Starring Jeet and Prosenjit Chatterjee, "Khakee: The Bengal Chapter" is set in the early 2000s, in a city dominated by power-hungry gangsters and politicians where the law often struggled to maintain a balance.

According to Pandey, the new chapter follows a relentless IPS officer who dares to challenge the system. The show is directed by Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray.

"The entire ensemble cast has delivered exceptional performances, ensuring that 'Khakee: The Bengal Chapter' is an evolution of the beloved narrative. Both the directors, Tusshar and Debatma, along with the entire crew have worked tirelessly to bring this narrative to life and we hope that it will captivate the audiences.

"Filming extensively in Kolkata, it feels incredibly rewarding to unveil the trailer here and witness the audience's enthusiastic reactions," Pandey said.

The series also stars Parambrata Chatterjee and Saswata Chatterjee.

Tanya Bami, series head at Netflix India, said the "Khakee" franchise is one of the most loved franchises of the streaming service.

"From a sharp storyline set in the culturally rich state, to an exceptional cast that brings alive this powerful narrative - the new season of 'Khakee' is a treat to watch. This is our third title with master storyteller Neeraj Pandey and he has taken the action genre to a defining level along with directors Debatma Mandal and Tushar Kanti Ray.

"Our members love a good thriller and in this season of Khakee, the fight between crime & criminals gets even more thrilling, the setting is more poignant, the story has many interesting dimensions and the action is larger than before," she added.

Ritwik Bhowmik, Aadil Zafar Khan, Chitrangada Singh, Pooja Chopra, Aakanksha Singh, Mimoh Chakraborty and Shraddha Das round out the cast of the series.

Produced by Friday Storytellers, "Khakee: The Bengal Chapter" will start streaming on Netflix from March 20.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)