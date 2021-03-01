Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 1 (ANI): Bollywood star Kiara Advani on Monday got featured in a women empowerment anthem titled 'I'm a rebel' with Grammy-nominated multi-platinum rapper Raja Kumari and fitness model Bani Judge.

The song that has been launched near the occasion of International Women's Day, rejoices women who want to explore, celebrate individuality and live life unrestrained. 'I'm a rebel' is an initiative by boAt and Universal Music India to celebrate women of today and tomorrow who live life on their own terms. The song is being created under the 'TRebel' campaign with the poignant all-woman collaborative song titled 'I'm A Rebel'.

The video stars boAt endorser Advani who has been breaking the mould of the girl-next-door with an array of diverse performances. Kiara celebrates individuality for boAt's upcoming campaign 'I'm a Rebel.'

The anthem, which is a unique number is composed and performed by rapper Raja Kumari. It features significant women achievers from diverse backgrounds including film actress Bani J, MMA professional Sanika Patil, gender fluid artist and sculptor Durga Gawde, television actress Ayesha Adlakha amongst others.

With a tag line denoting 'rebellion is contagious', the glitzy video that was shot across Los Angeles and Mumbai, with its' neon hues and fluid silhouettes captures the contagious spirit of disengaging with the eternal voices and rewiring with the inner voices. From athletes to artists to activists, the video captures inspiring flag bearers who have walked the thin line between societal norms and expectations while being inimitable and fierce in their approach towards changing the fabric of societal standards.

Talking about 'TRebel', the 'Good Newwz' star who will be making her non-film music video maiden foray with this single stated, "This collaboration resonated with my core persona. Being a rebel isn't a look or style. It is a way of life and I have always endorsed it. For me it's always been about living your life on your own terms, being comfortable in your own skin and not caring about what the world thinks."

"If the society calls me a rebel for me being myself and breaking down walls and the laws written on them, then well at least I know I stand for something. I want to inspire the next generation of women to believe in themselves and let go of the inhibitions and conditioning they have been raised with, and embrace living unrestrained. It's important to shut down the outside voice, so that you could listen to your own," added Advani.

Speaking about the track, Raja Kumari said, "When boAt approached me to write this anthem, I was so excited to collaborate with my longtime friend DJ SA on the music. I've always considered myself a rebel in my music choice, my career and my unapologetic nature! I loved crafting these lyrics to depict that energy and I'm so happy to be joined by so many strong women like Bani J and Kiara on this campaign. I hope everyone enjoys the song as much as we did making it!"

Sharing her thoughts on bringing her fore 'you-get-what-you-see persona' once again for this campaign, Bani J said, "Dealing with being misjudged and misunderstood doesn't ever get easier especially if you are a woman with a voice."

"There are so many people close to me who really don't understand me, and they misjudge me, which used to. People tell me to look more feminine, to behave like a woman, to stop getting tattooed and building muscle or I'll soon be an outcast But I'm not here to cater to anyone's definition of what I should be or be pigeonholed into a particular conditioning," added Bani. (ANI)

