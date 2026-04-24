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Agency News Agency News World News | US Envoy Sergio Gor Highlights Efforts to Deepen US-India Pharma Ties Get latest articles and stories on World at LatestLY. Gor pointed to the importance of resilient supply chains and industry expansion. "Stronger US-India pharma ties mean more resilient supply chains for our people. Great roundtable with US industry leaders today on expanding their footprint here while advocating for fair deals," he said.

New Delhi [India], April 24 (ANI): US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor on Friday highlighted efforts to deepen pharmaceutical cooperation with India.

Gor highlighted growing collaboration between the United States and India in the pharmaceutical sector. In a statement, he pointed to the importance of resilient supply chains and industry expansion.

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"Stronger US-India pharma ties mean more resilient supply chains for our people. Great roundtable with US industry leaders today on expanding their footprint here while advocating for fair deals," he said in a post on X.

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)