Reality TV star Kim Kardashian has joined the 12th season of the acclaimed horror franchise American Horror Story alongside series regular Emma Roberts. Kardashian shared the announcement Monday on her official Instagram account. American Horror Story 12: Kim Kardashian Joins Emma Roberts for the Anthology Series, Upcoming Season's Title Name Revealed! (Watch Video).

The Kardashians star posted a creepy video to the broken theme of "Rock-a-Bye Baby". According to entertainment website The Hollywood Reporter, the new chapter of the Ryan Murphy and Brad Falchuk-created show will be written and showrun by Halley Feiffer. Kim Kardashian and North West's Joint TikTok Account Reinstated After Being 'Banned'.

Watch the Announcement Video by Kim Kardashian:

In a first for the long-running FX anthology series, the upcoming season will be based on Danielle Valentine's thriller novel Delicate Condition, due out in August. The book reportedly follows a woman who becomes convinced that a sinister figure is going to great lengths to make sure her pregnancy never happens.