Washington [US], November 2 (ANI): Halloween- the spookiest night of the year is over but celebrities are still treating fans to the pictures of what they turned into for the occasion.

Taking to her Instagram handle, the fashion mogul Kim Kardashian also revealed her much-awaited look for this year's Halloween's night.

In the picture, Kim looked drop-dead gorgeous as she turned into a 'CowBot'- a cowgirl and robot hybrid. As per TMZ, the costume was designed by one of Kim's favourites, Manfred Thierry Mugler.

The 41-year-old kept things mellow and celebrated Halloween with her kids and loved ones.

Sharing the images on her Instagram, Kim wrote, "HALLOWEEN 2021- CowBot Costume by @manfredthierrymugler #SpaceCowboy."

The Instagram page of Thierry Mugler also posted her photos on the gram saying, "CowBot Girl! @kimkardashian - Best Fun Energy in the Universe #Halloween #Costume #halloweencostume."

Her metallic outfit consisted of a cowboy hat, armbands, a bralette, thigh-high boots, and high-waisted bottoms. The outfit had several intricately-placed cut-outs to show off Kim's perfectly toned body.

The beauty mogul styled the ensemble with open wavy hair, nude lip shade, smoky eye shadow, mascara-laden eyelashes, sharp contour, and shimmery silver eye make-up.

The alluring post garnered more than 3 million likes and thousands of comments from fans and fellow celebrities on the photo-sharing platform.

Kim's sister Kylie also dropped cowboy and heart-eye emoticons in the comments section.

Kim earlier made headlines after she was spotted kicking off her weekend with American comedian Pete Davidson. The two were clicked holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California.

They were joined for the outing by Kim's sister Kourtney Kardashian and her fiance Travis Barker. Davidson and Barker know each other through their mutual friend Machine Gun Kelly.

Kim recently shared an onscreen kiss with Davidson in a sketch when she hosted Saturday Night Live for the first time earlier this month.

Years prior, they hung out at Kid Cudi's birthday party in January 2019, along with Timothee Chalamet and Kim's husband Kanye West, with whom she's currently going through a divorce.

The 'Keeping Up with the Kardashians' alum began dating Kanye, 44, in 2012 and they wed in Florence, Italy, in 2014. Following a challenging period in their relationship last year, the mother of four filed for divorce from the rapper in February.

They've remained amicable as they focus on co-parenting their kids: daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 3, plus sons Saint, 5, and Psalm, 2.

Davidson has previously dated Cazzie David, Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor, and he was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande in 2018. (ANI)

