Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], October 16 (ANI): The director of critically acclaimed and successful film 'Kishkindha Kaandam' is back with another thriller titled 'Eko' featuring actor Sandeep Pradeep in the lead role.

Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan and written by Bahul Ramesh, the film's first look poster was unveiled on Wednesday.

The first look poster showcased three intriguing characters, which include an elderly woman, Sandeep and a young woman. As per the poster, the three characters appear to be waiting for someone as the boat approaches the shore of a lake.

The striking visuals of the misty mountains in the background have ignited the curiosity among the fans.

Taking to his Instagram handle, the actor Sandeep Pradeep shared the official poster of the movie.

The makers have not revealed most details of the movie, including its release date and genre. However, the anticipation for the film is high, especially after the impactful storytelling by the director Dinjith in 'Kishkinda Kaandam.'

The film's tagline reads, "From the Infinite Chronicles of Kuriachan," as read in the poster.

'Eko' features music by Mujeeb Majeed and editing by Sooraj E.S. Writer Bahul Ramesh also doubles as the film's cinematographer in the project.

The film is presented by Aaradyaa Studios and produced by MRK Jhayaram. (ANI)

