The makers of director Rawindra Pulle's eagerly awaited action entertainer, Mysaa, featuring actress Rashmika Mandanna in the lead have now welcomed well known music director Jakes Bejoy onboard the unit of the film. ‘A Version of Me I Hadn’t Met Before’: Rashmika Mandanna Unveils Fierce First Look of Her Upcoming Movie ‘Mysaa’ (See Post).

Taking to its X timeline, UnFormula Films, the production house that is producing the film, wrote, "Team #MYSAA welcomes the sensational composer @jakes_bejoy on board. Brace yourself for a musical journey that’s rooted in emotion and riveting in impact. More updates soon!"

Mysaa's technical team looks even more formidable with the addition of the star music composer.

It may be recalled that the makers have already roped in one of the top cinematographers in the country, Shreyaas Krishna, as the cameraman for the film. While welcoming the cinematographer on board earlier this year, the makers had said, "In the world of #MYSAA, every landscape tells a story, every frame breathes life. Welcoming onboard DOP @kshreyaas whose visuals are set to leave a lasting impact."

For stunts, the makers of the film have brought on board international stunt choreographer Andy Long, who has worked on films like Commando, Kung Fu Warrior, Projekt Adler, The Intergalactic Adventures of Max Cloud, Sanak and Kalki.

Rashmika has been betting big on Mysaa. It may be recalled that the actress had disclosed that the character she plays in this film represents a version of her that even she hadn’t met until now.

Taking to Instagram, Rashmika Mandanna, while sharing the first-look poster featuring her in a fierce and intense avatar, had said, “I always try to give you something new… something different… something exciting…And this… This is one of those..A character I’ve never played before… a world I’ve never stepped into… and a version of me that even I hadn’t met till now.. It’s fierce.. it’s intense and it’s extremely raw..I am so nervous and super excited, I genuinely cannot wait for you to see what we’re going to be creating.. This is just the beginning..#Mysaa.” Rashmika Mandanna Hints at ‘Something New,’ Fans Speculate Relationship Reveal With Actor Vijay Deverakonda (View Post).

In Mysaa, which is said to be an emotional action thriller, the actress reportedly portrays a woman from the Gond community. Helmed by Rawindra Pulle, the film is bankrolled by Ajay and Anil Sayyapureddy.

