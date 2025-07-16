New Delhi, Jul 16 (PTI) "The Map That Leads to You", a romantic drama film starring K J Apa and Madelyn Cline in the lead roles, will make its debut on Prime Video on August 20, the streamer announced on Wednesday.

The film, an adaptation of a novel of the same name by author J P Monninger, is directed by Lasse Hallstrom, the acclaimed filmmaker of movies such as "What's Eating Gilbert Grape", "The Cider House Rules", "Chocolat", "Hachi: A Dog's Tale" and "A Dog's Purpose".

"The Map That Leads to You" will follow Heather (Cline), a young woman setting off on an adventure across Europe with her best friends before settling into her perfectly planned life.

"When she crosses paths with Jack (Apa), a magnetic and mysterious stranger, their instant spark ignites an emotional journey neither of them expected. As their connection deepens, secrets, life choices, and hidden truths will test their bond—and change her life in ways she never imagined," read the official logline.

The film will also feature Hollywood star Josh Lucas as well as actors Madison Thompson, Sofia Wylie and Orlando Norman.

"The Map That Leads to You" is produced by Martin Bowen, Wyck Godfrey, John Fischer, and Isaac Klausner and executively produced by Hal Sadoff and Matt Luber.

Cline is best known for her role on the popular Netflix series "Outer Banks", while Apa broke out with his role of Archie Andrews in the popular show "Riverdale".

