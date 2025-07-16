Salman Khan movies are known for their drama, the hilarious and unbelievable action, some quirky characters that will always charm you and the peppy Salman Khan songs that are bound to make you want to shake a leg. From Maggi and Prithvi dancing their hearts out in Love to the more recent "Zohra Jabeen" from Sikander, there are several peppy numbers that have always been a part of Salman Khan movies. We did a quick deep dive into our favourite Salman Khan dance numbers so you can enjoy the best of the best. Here’s the top five peppy Salman Khan songs that you surely would want to dance along to.

1. 'Joote De Do,' Hum Aapke Hai Kaun

This classic number has been a go to song for weddings and parties alike. It is fun, it is conversational and the banter will always put a smile on your face. It is one of the earliest peppy numbers that continues to be loved and appreciated by one and all.

Watch Video of 'Joote De Do':

2. 'O Oh Jaane Jaana,' Pyaar Kiya To Darna Kya

Whether you are a Salman Khan fan or not, there are some numbers that you are sure to know, start to finish. And when a peppy guitar chord begins to play as a chirpy Salman says "I Love You All," you know it's about to be a great day of dance and fun. "O Oh Jaane Jaana" is a song that fills you with energy and happiness, every single time. Shah Rukh Khan’s Romantic Songs: Best Songs Featuring Bollywood’s Badshah for the Die-Hard SRK Fans.

Watch Video of 'O Oh Jaane Jaana':

3. 'Jalwa,' Wanted

There is something so fun to watch Salman bring his attitude and confidence to his dance numbers. And Jalwa was probably one of the first songs that did this. The hookstep continues to be remembered, years after the movie’s release, and it has to be one of the peppiest songs Salman has featured in.

Watch Video of 'Jalwa':

4. 'Dhinka Chika,' Ready

Salman Khan can be seen as a pioneer of the notion - anybody can dance. Why else would this casual, easy step of hands in pocket, simple to follow footwork continue to charm us all? "Dhika Chika" is a song that anyone can and should dance to, and the fact that it is a solid, peppy song is an added bonus.

Watch Video of 'Dhinka Chika':

5. Bodyguard Title Track

Salman Khan and Himesh Reshamiya always create magic together. It was true in Dulhan Hum Le Jayenge, it continues to be true in Bodyguard. The Bodyguard title track is not only fun and peppy, it is so groovy you want to hit the dance floor.

Watch Video of Bodyguard Title Track:

We hope that these songs help set your mood and help you to appreciate the banger numbers that were the norm in Bollywood. With the current trend of slowly going back to the era of classics with movies (thanks to Metro In Dino, Saiyaarra, etc) we sure hope we go back to creating more banger peppy Salman Khan numbers soon.

