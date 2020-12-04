Washington [US], December 4 (ANI): 'Veronica Mars' and 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' stars Kristen Bell and Sarah Michelle Gellar will be honoured alongside other A-listers at the '2020 MTV Movie & TV Awards: Greatest of All Time' special, which will premiere on December 6.

According to E!News, MTV will also recognise the Hollywood legends Jamie Lee Curtis ('Halloween'), Gal Gadot ('Wonder Woman'), Selma Blair ('Cruel Intentions'), Kevin Bacon ('Footloose'), Kevin Hart ('Zero F**ks Given'), Jason Segel ('Forgetting Sarah Marshall') and William Zabka ('Cobra Kai').

Also Read | The Matrix 4, Godzilla vs Kong, The Suicide Squad And Others, Warner Bros. Pictures To Release Their 2021 Biggies in Both Theatres and HBO Max (Watch Video).

The nine stars make up the honourees for the 90-minute TV special, which will be hosted by 'High School Musical' alum Vanessa Hudgens. The award ceremony is going to be a nostalgic celebration of the most beloved shows and movies from the '80s through 2020.

As reported by E!News, the presenters will include Lily Collins, Maddie Ziegler, Derek Hough and Sofia Carson, while Sia will take the stage to perform.

Also Read | Juda Kar Diya Poster: Erica Fernandes and Harshad Chopra Are Back On Screens In this Exciting Music Video (View Post).

In addition to being a mom of two, Kristen's career spans from voicing Anna in 'Frozen' to 'Gossip Girl' herself. Not to mention her recent roles 'Central Park', 'Bad Moms' and 'The Good Place', which are truly missed.

As for Jamie, her accolade will be awarded for portraying Tess Coleman in 'Freaky Friday', alongside Lindsay Lohan. Oh, and the 62-year-old actors was also iconic in 'Knives Out', 'New Girl 'and 'Scream Queens'. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)