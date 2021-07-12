(Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], July 12 (ANI): The makers of '14 Phere', on Monday, unveiled the film's trailer.

Directed by Devanshu Singh, '14 Phere' stars Vikrant Massey and Kriti Kharbanda in the lead roles.

The two-and-a-half-minute trailer shows how the college love story of characters, Sanjay (Vikrant) and Aditi (Kriti) gets entangled in the family drama.

Expressing excitement about the film, Kriti said: "Halfway through reading the script I felt a range of emotions. I was so invested in Aditi and Sanjay and couldn't wait to know could happen next."

"The intrigue I felt, reassured me that it was a kickass script and would make for super entertaining movie! It's not just another wedding film, that's for sure and I can't wait for the audiences to witness the magic that is 14 Phere! It will be the epitome of perfect naach, gaana and 2x the drama," she added.

'14 Phere', which also stars Gauahar Khan and Jameel Khan in pivotal roles, is slated to release on Zee5 on July 23.

According to Vikrant, the film has all the "elements of an Indian shaadi- emotion, drama, romance, song and dance, comedy, family values and at the core of it - a couple madly in love". (ANI)

